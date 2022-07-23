Roll over accident at N 130th and Aurora

Saturday, July 23, 2022

Scene of collision. Photo courtesy SDOT


A collision on Aurora at 7pm on Friday, July 22, 2022 closed two northbound and two southbound lanes on Aurora between N 130th and N 135th.

Photo courtesy Seattle Police

Officers arrested a driver who crashed his car into another car, causing the second vehicle to flip over. 

No serious injuries were reported and the road was cleared within a half hour. 

The suspect driver will be investigated for DUI.



Posted by DKH at 2:45 AM
