Roll over accident at N 130th and Aurora
Saturday, July 23, 2022
|Scene of collision. Photo courtesy SDOT
A collision on Aurora at 7pm on Friday, July 22, 2022 closed two northbound and two southbound lanes on Aurora between N 130th and N 135th.
|Photo courtesy Seattle Police
Officers arrested a driver who crashed his car into another car, causing the second vehicle to flip over.
No serious injuries were reported and the road was cleared within a half hour.
The suspect driver will be investigated for DUI.
