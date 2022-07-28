LFP Police are ready to visit your National Night Out party
Thursday, July 28, 2022
Who's ready for National Night Out?
We certainly are!! Our officers are geared up and ready to visit with the community in a few short days. Of course goodie bags for the children are included!
We at the Lake Forest Park Police Department look forward to this community event a little more than we do the other events. It is a pleasure to be part of a community that comes together to be strong, unified, and welcoming.
Even more in the days post-COVID.
--LFP PD
