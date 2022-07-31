Battles of the Bands tickets on sale now for shows on Aug 1, 2, and 6
Sunday, July 31, 2022
2022 ShoreLake Battle of the Bands
August 1, 2, and 6, 2022
Pfingst Animal Acres Park in Lake Forest Park
ShoreLake Arts is excited to announce that ShoreLake Battle of the Bands is this week.
Our semi-finals line-up is an exciting mix of music genres. The City of Lake Forest Park will be rockin’ on August 1 - 2, where each night five local bands compete to make it to the finals on Saturday, August 6. Not only will there be music each night but grab some dinner or dessert at the food trucks.
All shows will feature a beer garden (21+) with craft brews provided by Monka Brewing Co. Seasonal favorites include Galaxy IPA, Cherry Lime Sour, and Blonde Ale.
Monday, August 1
Music by: Now or Ever, Altigi, Alex Vile, Snacks at Midnight, and Jamn.
Featured Food Trucks:
Tuesday, August 2
Music by: Stargazy Pie, Souls Worn Thin, Cottage Corpse, Rug, and The Stillvettas.
Featured Food Trucks:
Saturday, August 6
The top 2 winning teams from each night of the semi finals compete in the FINALS.
Featured Food Trucks:
Buy your tickets for Battle of the Bands now and save. Ticket options include multi-day ticket packages and a limited-edition collectible glass which can be used to purchase beer at a discount.
Whether you’re a “One Hit Wonder” - coming for just one night $7.00, a “Platinum Record” coming for all three nights $18.00 or taking home the “Grammy” all three nights plus the Battle of the Bands pint glass and beer $30.00, we can’t wait for you to discover new music while supporting local, up and coming bands. Tickets are on sale now.
Which band will take home the grand prize and studio time at the world famous Robert Lang Studios? Come on Saturday night to vote for the People’s Choice Award and make your voice heard.
ShoreLake Arts is proud to present this event with major support from
individual donors, like you.
Questions can be emailed to Teresa at programs@shorelakearts.org
ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.
