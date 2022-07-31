Battles of the Bands tickets on sale now for shows on Aug 1, 2, and 6

2022 ShoreLake Battle of the Bands

August 1, 2, and 6, 2022

Our semi-finals line-up is an exciting mix of music genres. The City of Lake Forest Park will be rockin’ on August 1 - 2, where each night five local bands compete to make it to the finals on Saturday, August 6. Not only will there be music each night but grab some dinner or dessert at the food trucks.



All shows will feature a beer garden (21+) with craft brews provided by Monka Brewing Co. Seasonal favorites include Galaxy IPA, Cherry Lime Sour, and Blonde Ale.



Monday, August 1



