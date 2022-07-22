Space available at Children's Vacation Bible Adventures at Berean Bible
Using the theme of Rocky Railway, kids ages 4 through 11 will discover ways to deal with life’s ups and downs. Kids participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, and enjoy snacks and crafts as they learn to look for evidence of God’s power at work around them.
Over 60 volunteers will look after and guide the children each day.
Vacation Bible Adventures begins on Monday, July 25, 2022, from 9:00am through 12:00 noon, and runs through Friday, July 29th.
There is no cost to families for their children to participate but donations to cover costs and support a mission project to start a children’s ministry in southern Africa.
Berean Bible Church is located at 2345 N 185th St at the corner of North 185th and 1st Avenue NE in Shoreline.
For additional information and to register your children, please go to: www.berean-shoreline.org/events/
Last-minute registrations are possible.
