Shorewood students win in 7th Annual Snohomish Summer Smash
Saturday, July 30, 2022
|Girls Gold Singles Champion Rylie Gettmann
When the smoke cleared, among those posing with the coveted Champion t-shirt was Shorewood's Rylie Gettmann, who took the Girls Gold Singles title over teammate Emily Lin.
Gettmann earned her second t-shirt with the Mixed Doubles title, teaming with Edmonds resident Luke Madath of Bishop Blanchet.
|Aranya Banerjee - Bronze Boys Singles Champion
|Girls Silver Singles Champion Mari Brittle
In the Boys Gold Doubles competition, Dillon Wells from Lake Stevens teamed with Snohomish's Will MacDonald to claim the title.
In Girls Gold Doubles, the Lakeside duo of Addie Streidl and Mariella Porcarelli bested Meadowdale's Sydney Wright and Edmonds-Woodway's Emma Wetzel.
Rounding out the division champions are Richard Bahn of Kamiak in Boys Silver Singles, Nathan and Jayden Salman from North Creek in Boys Silver Doubles.
Keegan Britten and Dillin Jorgensen from Snohomish in Boys Bronze Doubles.
Jackson's Kayla Shin and Jasmine Wijaya in Girls Silver Doubles.
Makenzie Dauer of Snohomish in Girls Bronze Singles, and Dauer teaming up with Snohomish teammate Anyston Cox in Girls Bronze Doubles.
The skills camp is directed by Kraig Norris.
