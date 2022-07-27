Volunteer opportunities this Saturday at Shoreline Farmers Market

Wednesday, July 27, 2022

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED!
 
The Shoreline Farmers Market is looking for engaged and enthusiastic volunteers to help at Kids Day this Saturday, July 30, 2022.
  • Are you an artist? Create thank you cards with kids.
  • Love taking photos and capturing precious moments? Snap photos for us to use on social media.
  • Big fan of smoothies? Work the smoothie bike station.
  • Looking to flex your muscles? Help us set-up or tear-down the canopies.
Email kara@shorelinefarmersmarket.org for more information



