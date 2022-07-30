School Board meeting Tuesday - virtual and in-person
Saturday, July 30, 2022
|Shoreline School Board, Superintendent, and Finance Staff
The Shoreline School Board will hold a Regular Board Meeting on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 6:00pm.
The meeting will be held in person at 6:00pm in the Board Room, Shoreline Center 18560 1st Ave. NE and streamed via Zoom.
Board meeting presentations:
Link to join board meeting via Zoom:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89112588932?pwd=SWNqbGlkT0xLZXg0bkJMOXhNZHU3UT09
Webinar ID: 891 1258 8932
Passcode: 907047
Dial-In Phone Numbers: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-669-900-6833
Link to meeting agenda
- First Reading: K-12 Comprehensive Counseling Plan
- 2022-2023 Preliminary Budget Update – General Fund
- June 2022 Financials Update
Action item:
- Adoption of Revisions to Policy 2161, Special Education and Related Services for Eligible Students
If you would like to provide written public comment for the Regular Board Meeting, you can do so by filling out this online form by 12:00 pm on Tuesday, August 2, and it will be provided to the Board. There will also be a live public comment period during the meeting for those who attend in person or via Zoom.
