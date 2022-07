School Board meeting Tuesday - virtual and in-person

Action item:

Adoption of Revisions to Policy 2161, Special Education and Related Services for Eligible Students





If you would like to provide written public comment for the Regular Board Meeting, you can do so by filling out this online form by 12:00 pm on Tuesday, August 2, and it will be provided to the Board. There will also be a live public comment period during the meeting for those who attend in person or via Zoom.Link to join board meeting via Zoom:Webinar ID: 891 1258 8932Passcode: 907047Dial-In Phone Numbers: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-669-900-6833