Backyard Birds: Merlin nests in Lake Forest Park

Thursday, July 21, 2022


Story and photos by David Walton

We have at least six Merlin falcons in our Lake Forest Park neighborhood, likely in at least two nests.


They make a quite loud call that typically sounds constantly for several minutes at a time and can be heard city blocks away. 

They are quite the aerial predator, feeding mainly on birds captured in flight. These specific birds primarily have been in the tops of tall Douglas firs (making photography a challenge). 


These photos were taken early morning and late afternoon ('golden hour'), so that the light would highlight the birds from the side. 


Last year the Merlins stayed in the neighborhood until August, before migrating, so expecting similar this year.

The nests are between 32nd Ave NE and 33rd Ave NE, north of NE 160th St.



Posted by DKH at 4:07 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  