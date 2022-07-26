LFP council to discuss budget projections at work session Thursday then hold a public hearing at regular meeting

Lake Forest Park City Council 2022

The Lake Forest Park City Council will hold a work session at 6pm on Thursday, July 28, 2022 to review projected revenues and expenditures for the biennial budget.





At 7pm the regular meeting will begin with a public hearing on the proposed amendments to the Tree Code. The meetings are hybrid - you may attend in person or via Zoom.









Under consideration are six Ordinances for Action

Ordinance 1241 – Code Amendments for National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) Source Control Program Creation and Stormwater Design Manual Updates. Ordinance 1242 Authorizing the Mayor to Sign a non-exclusive Franchise Agreement with Puget Sound Energy, Inc. for providing electric and natural gas service. Ordinance 1243 granting XO Communications, LLC, a Master Use Permit in the public right-of- way of Lake Forest Park for a telecommunications system Ordinance 1244 granting MCImetro Access Transmission Services Corporation a Master Use Permit in the public right-of-way of Lake Forest Park for a telecommunications system Ordinance 1246 - creating a salary commission to set the salaries and benefits for Lake Forest Park elected officials Ordinance 1247 – Amending Chapter 12.08 of the Lake Forest Park Municipal Code regarding the use of alcohol and prohibiting intoxication in the parks.









