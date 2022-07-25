Man injured after Sunday afternoon shooting in Northgate neighborhood

Monday, July 25, 2022

500 block of Northgate Way

By Detective Valerie Carson

Police are investigating after a man was shot and wounded Sunday afternoon at an apartment building in Northgate.

At 3:11pm, police were called to an apartment building in the 500 block of NE Northgate Way for reports that someone had been shot. Officers found a 25-year-old man in a hallway with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police began first aid and then transferred care to Seattle Fire Department medics, who transported the man to Harborview Medical Center.

According to witnesses, the victim and suspect are known to each other. The suspect reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle.

Detectives will continue to investigate this shooting. Anyone with information about this incident should call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.



