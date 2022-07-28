Ballots are due by Tuesday, August 4, 2022

Photo by Krista Tenney The drop boxes are in place for your August primary election ballots. The drop boxes are in place for your August primary election ballots.





Locally we have drop boxes

next to City Hall / Police in Lake Forest Park

outside the Shoreline Library

at the corner of the Shoreline 192nd park n ride

There's a farmers market Saturday in Shoreline and Sunday in Lake Forest Park. Take your ballots and drop them off when you go to shop.





You can also mail your ballot - no stamp required - but you have to be sure it will get to elections before 8pm on August 2, 2022.





The drop boxes will be sealed at 8pm on August 2, 2022.





This is your opportunity to exercise political power. Don't pass it up.











