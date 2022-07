In what could be the most enlightening two hours you’ve ever spent, this class will show you how you can use your speaking voice for commercials, films, videos, and more.





Whether you choose to pursue voice-overs part-time or full-time, or for fun, this will be a cool class.





Everyone leaves with a demo recording. For students 16+ and adults of all ages!





Monday, August 22, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00pm

Fee: $39

Instructor Lisa Foster

Location: 1515, SCC Campus, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle WA 98133