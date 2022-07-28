Agenda for August 1, 2022 Shoreline City Council Regular Meeting - sustainability report discussion
Thursday, July 28, 2022
August 1, 2022 Shoreline City Council Regular Meeting
Date: 08/01/2022 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location: Council Chamber at Shoreline City Hall
17500 Midvale Ave N
Shoreline, Washington 98133
Please be advised that the Shoreline City Council Regular Meeting on Monday, August 1, 2022 will be held in the Council Chamber using a hybrid format where both in-person and online attendance is allowed. You may attend the meeting in person, join via Zoom webinar, or listen to the meeting over the telephone.
Council is providing opportunities for public comment in person, remotely, or by submitting written comment. In person public commenters must sign up in person prior to the start of Agenda Item 6, and remote public commenters must sign-up online by 6:30pm the night of the meeting.
- Sign-Up to Provide Remote Public Comment
- Submit Written Public Comment
- Note: In person public commenters sign up in person the night of the meeting
Please see information listed below to access the meeting remotely:
- Attend the Meeting via Zoom Webinar: https://zoom.us/j/95015006341
- Call into the Live Meeting: 253-215-8782 - Webinar ID: 950 1500 6341
- Watch Online Live Streaming Video of the Meeting
Agenda Highlights:
- Proclamation of National Night Out for Community (Community Services)
- Authorize the City Manager to Enter Into a Grant Agreement with the Port of Seattle for $94,000 for Economic Development Projects (City Manager's Office)
- Discussion of the 2021 Sustainability Report and Resolution No. 494 - Declaration of Climate Emergency (Recreation, Cultural, and Community Services)
- EXECUTIVE SESSION: Potential Litigation and Property Acquisition – RCW 42.30.110(1)(i)
