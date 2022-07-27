Old Dog Haven Festival dogs

Wednesday, July 27, 2022

All photos by Wayne Pridemore

These are more of the dogs (and their humans) that caught Wayne's eye at the Old Dog Festival. 

Top row l-r
  • "Ajax and Marlo" with their humans Grace and Sue Kim
  • "Peanut" who is blind with good friend Shrii Tyler
Middle row l-r
  • "Vance" the Irish Wolfhound with good friend Valori Turlach 
  • Overall winner Yellow Submarine - Hayley with "Chloe"
  • Come dance with me
Bottom row l-r
  • "Miss Bella Bean " in her stroller
  • Creative winner  Tooth Fairy - Steve and Amanda with "Boo and Scooter"
  • Best team winner To the opera - Diane and Becky with "Minnie and Coyser"




Posted by DKH at 2:39 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  