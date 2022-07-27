Old Dog Haven Festival dogs
Wednesday, July 27, 2022
|All photos by Wayne Pridemore
These are more of the dogs (and their humans) that caught Wayne's eye at the Old Dog Festival.
Top row l-r
- "Ajax and Marlo" with their humans Grace and Sue Kim
- "Peanut" who is blind with good friend Shrii Tyler
Middle row l-r
- "Vance" the Irish Wolfhound with good friend Valori Turlach
- Overall winner Yellow Submarine - Hayley with "Chloe"
- Come dance with me
Bottom row l-r
- "Miss Bella Bean " in her stroller
- Creative winner Tooth Fairy - Steve and Amanda with "Boo and Scooter"
- Best team winner To the opera - Diane and Becky with "Minnie and Coyser"
