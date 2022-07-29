Destinations: Blue Angels launch at Jet Blast Bash Festival August 6-7
Friday, July 29, 2022
|Blue Angels F/A-18 Hornet taking off from Boeing Field in 2019.
Ted Huetter/The Museum of Flight.
Outdoor family festival offers the closest experience to Blues’ Seafair TakeoffsSEATTLE, July 28, 2022—The Museum of Flight’s annual Jet Blast Bash outdoor flightline festival, is the closest event to the Blue Angels’ dynamic takeoffs and landings for the Boeing Seafair Air Show August 6-7, 2022.
And after their performance in the Air Show, the Blue Angels pilots will be at Jet Blast Bash to greet the visitors and sign autographs. Plus, The Blue Angels new F/A-18 Number 8 Super Hornet will be on view at the festival all weekend. This family weekend event runs from 10am – 4pm and features fast planes, live music, food trucks, a beer garden and family activities.
Museum admission is required, granting full access to the galleries (open 9am to 5pm on August 6-7), special indoor presentations and the Museum’s new exhibit, The Walt Disney Studios and World War II.
C89.5 DJs on-site will be broadcasting a high-energy soundtrack, plus live music by The Afterparty. Brian Shul, legendary SR-71 pilot, will be available for meet n' greets and gives his famous presentation both days.
Jet Blast Bash has become the Museum’s most popular family festival, complete with bouncy houses. The event also features nearly two dozen Chevy Corvettes of all vintages, plus representatives from dozens of community partners with clubs and museums focused on planes, trains, automobiles and ships. Inside of the Museum there are more events and presentations about the history of the Blue Angels.
The Planes Exclusively at Jet Blast Bash
In addition to the new Blue Angels Super Hornet, a rare World War II AT-19 aircraft is being flown to the Museum for the weekend.
WWII Stinson AT-19
This World War II-vintage Stinson AT-19 is the military version of the Stinson Reliant, which was a popular luxury plane of the day. The AT-19 was used mainly as a small transport for cargo and personnel. This particular plane flew for England’s Royal Navy in the East Indies during the war, and is now based in Auburn, Wash. and part of the Rainier Squadron of the Commemorative Air Force.
Blue Angels Number 8 F/A-18 Super Hornet
This Blue Angels F/A-18 Super Hornet is assigned to the team’s event coordinator, Number 8. The plane is not normally flown in air show performances, but can be used if-needed.
The Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way South, Seattle, WA 98108-4097
206-764-5700
