City Light completes overhead line relocation project on 185th
Saturday, July 23, 2022
By Diane Hettrick
On Saturday, July 16, 2022 Seattle City Light completed the third phase of an overhead line relocation project on N 185th, Utility poles were replaced as well.
Approximately 20-25 customers were notified that their power would be off from 8:30am for about 12 hours.
Neighbors trying to watch the Mariners game were pleased when the power came back on around 2:30pm.
The outage encompassed the poles on the south side of N 185 St. from the first pole west of Wallingford Ave N to the second pole east of Corliss Ave.
Similar outages on the two previous Saturdays replaced poles and relocated lines in areas west of this section.
According to a City Light spokesperson, this project has been ongoing since June 2021 and these should be the last of the large outages.
