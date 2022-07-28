Pandemic food benefits approved for some children this summer

Thursday, July 28, 2022

Thanks to federal COVID-19 relief funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, some families in Washington state will receive Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits beginning late-July and through the end of the summer. 

These benefits will help buy groceries while children are home during the summer months. P-EBT benefits can be used to shop at any grocery store, farmers market, or food retailer certified to accept SNAP/EBT.

Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) food benefits are available to families with young children who are eligible for Basic Food benefits as well as school-aged children who are eligible for free or reduced-price school meal programs. The Public Charge rule does not apply to P-EBT benefits and will not impact immigration status.

Families can Sign Up for Up-To-Date Information

Families can sign up for text message alerts about the status of their child’s P-EBT by going to textpebt.dshs.wa.gov.

Families Can Still Access Summer Meals

P-EBT benefits do not replace any food assistance program already offered, including free summer meals. Families can continue participating in a summer meal program at their local schools and community locations, even if they receive P-EBT benefits.

P-EBT Plan Information

The Children Under 6 and Summer 2022 P-EBT programs will be available as follows:
  • P-EBT Children Under 6 program: Qualifying children under age 6 who live in a household that receives Basic Food benefits (the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Washington state’s Food Assistance Program) may receive $43 for each month they received Basic Food assistance from September 2021 – June 2022.
  • Summer 2022 P-EBT program: Qualifying children under age 6 as well as school-aged children will receive a one-time lump sum of $391 per child to cover the summer period through July and August 2022. School-aged children enrolled in Washington state schools that operate the NSLP who are eligible for free or reduced-price school meals are eligible for Summer 2022 P-EBT benefits. Children under 6 will receive benefits under this plan as long as they receive Basic Food assistance during July and August.
P-EBT Contact Center

For full details and additional questions about P-EBT benefits, families can visit dshs.wa.gov/PEBT or call the P-EBT Contact Center at 833-518-0282 between 8am and 5pm PT, Monday-Friday (except observed holidays).



