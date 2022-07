Pandemic food benefits approved for some children this summer

These benefits will help buy groceries while children are home during the summer months. P-EBT benefits can be used to shop at any grocery store, farmers market, or food retailer certified to accept SNAP/EBT.Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) food benefits are available to families with young children who are eligible for Basic Food benefits as well as school-aged children who are eligible for free or reduced-price school meal programs. The Public Charge rule does not apply to P-EBT benefits and will not impact immigration status.Families can sign up for text message alerts about the status of their child’s P-EBT by going to textpebt.dshs.wa.gov P-EBT benefits do not replace any food assistance program already offered, including free summer meals. Families can continue participating in a summer meal program at their local schools and community locations, even if they receive P-EBT benefits.The Children Under 6 and Summer 2022 P-EBT programs will be available as follows: