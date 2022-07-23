Swingin' Summer Eve provided dinner options, children's activities, and shade on a hot day

Saturday, July 23, 2022

All photos by Steven H. Robinson

Swingin' Summer Eve was held on Wednesday, July 20, from 5:30 - 8:30pm at Cromwell Park, 18030 Meridian Avenue N in Shoreline.

A good-sized crowd enjoyed the JHP Band...
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

A midweek festival featuring music from JHP Band, food trucks, hands-on activities, and a special safety emphasis with support from community partners was the order of the day.

but it must have been a very warm evening because the audience was all sitting in the shade.
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Safety topics include emergency preparedness, bike safety, internet safety, as well as safety tips from fire and police agencies.  

This was a free event except the cost for food from the food trucks.



