Volleyball Advanced Skills camp starts Monday at Shoreline Community College
Saturday, July 23, 2022
For high school boys/girls in grades 9-12 who are competitive and want to get ready to play for a JV or varsity team.
All skills level welcome! The focus is on preparing for high school tryouts and learning basic and advanced skills at a faster pace than our All Skills camp.
Camp focuses on individual skills and team work. Campers will work with Shoreline College Head Coach A’Laisia Redden and team coaches.
7/25 - 7/28 - Monday-Thursday (4) - Fee: $150
A’Laisa Redden - Gr. 9th-12th (age 14-18) |
Location: 3000 Building, SCC Campus
