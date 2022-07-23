Volleyball Advanced Skills camp starts Monday at Shoreline Community College





For high school boys/girls in grades 9-12 who are competitive and want to get ready to play for a JV or varsity team.

All skills level welcome! The focus is on preparing for high school tryouts and learning basic and advanced skills at a faster pace than our All Skills camp.





Camp focuses on individual skills and team work. Campers will work with Shoreline College Head Coach A’Laisia Redden and team coaches.



7/25 - 7/28 - Monday-Thursday (4) - Fee: $150

A’Laisa Redden - Gr. 9th-12th (age 14-18) |

Location: 3000 Building, SCC Campus















