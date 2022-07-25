Scene on the Sound: The Navy versus fishmen and commerce

Aircraft carrier in view





Story and photos by Jan Hansen





Aircraft carrier still coming



I first heard a large ship horn.





Blue lights were flashing to warn boats to move





Then the blue lights came on as the escorts tried to move boats from favorite fishing spots.





Really not wise to argue with a nuclear powered aircraft carrier





Even the barges seemed to hesitate giving berth.





Even barges were in the way





In settlement the USS Nimitz had the right of way.











