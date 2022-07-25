Scene on the Sound: The Navy versus fishmen and commerce
Monday, July 25, 2022
|Aircraft carrier in view
Story and photos by Jan Hansen
|Aircraft carrier still coming
I first heard a large ship horn.
|Blue lights were flashing to warn boats to move
Then the blue lights came on as the escorts tried to move boats from favorite fishing spots.
|Really not wise to argue with a nuclear powered aircraft carrier
Even the barges seemed to hesitate giving berth.
|Even barges were in the way
In settlement the USS Nimitz had the right of way.
