Scene on the Sound: The Navy versus fishmen and commerce

Monday, July 25, 2022

Aircraft carrier in view

Story and photos by Jan Hansen

Aircraft carrier still coming

I first heard a large ship horn.

Blue lights were flashing to warn boats to move

Then the blue lights came on as the escorts tried to move boats from favorite fishing spots.

Really not wise to argue with a nuclear powered aircraft carrier

Even the barges seemed to hesitate giving berth.

Even barges were in the way

In settlement the USS Nimitz had the right of way.



