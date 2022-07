The HOV direct access ramps will close nightly at 10pm and reopen at 5am Monday, August 1 through the morning of Friday, August 5.









Sound Transit Contractor crews will close the ramps connecting I-5 to 236th St SW from 11pm to 5am nightly from Monday, August 1 through the morning of Friday, August 5, 2022 while they continue work on the Mountlake Terrace Station, part of the ongoing Lynnwood Link expansion project.