Seattle Team HOPE walk at Magnuson Park to benefit Huntington's Disease Society of America
Friday, July 29, 2022
Team Hope is HDSA’s largest national grassroots fundraising event, which takes place in over 100 cities across the U.S. and has raised more than $20 million for Huntington's disease since its inception in 2007.
Thousands of families, friends, co-workers, neighbors, and communities walk together each year to support HDSA’s mission to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington's disease and their families.
Huntington’s disease is a fatal genetic disease that affects the nerve cells in the brain that is described as having ALS, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's disease all at once. Today, there are approximately 41,000 symptomatic Americans and more than 200,000 at risk of inheriting the disease.
Magnuson Park is located at 7400 Sand Point Way NE, Seattle, WA 98115
Saturday, August 13th @ 12:00pm
Check in time: 11am
- $30: ADULT WALKER AND INCLUDES T-SHIRT
- $15: CHILD WALKER AND INCLUDES T-SHIRT
- All donations go towards HDSA
More information about the event here
To learn more about Huntington’s disease and the work of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America, visit www.HDSA.org or call 1(800)345-HDSA.
