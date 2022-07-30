Shorewood class of 2002 reunion

Saturday, July 30, 2022

 


Hi Shorewood Class of 2002! It's been 20 years and we are ready to celebrate, reminisce, and have some fun.

Saturday August 13th 7:00pm to 10pm:

Let's kick off the reunion weekend with fun at Optimism Brewery. Significant others welcome. Admission includes 3 drink tickets. Food trucks will be there through 9pm.

Sunday August 14th 12pm to 3pm:
Shorewood High School - 17300 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133

Let's walk the halls of Shorewood High School again! Join us for family day at the school field. Admission covers food trucks and lawn games. You are welcome to bring your own lawn games, chairs, and blankets to sit on.

Tickets are available at eventbrite. Reunion Facebook group Shorewood Class of 2002 Reunion



Posted by Carl Dinse at 12:38 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  