No North City Jazz Walk in 2022

But we’re still hoping to come back in 2023!





Each musician’s “tip jar” links are still open, and we encourage you to support them during these unprecedented times.





Stay safe, everyone!









We’ve made the difficult decision to postpone another year of the annual North City Jazz Walk… though we still have every intention of making a big comeback in August 2023!If you need a happy reminder between now and then, we welcome you to enjoy the music from our online Jazz Walk in 2020, which is still available on this page of our website.