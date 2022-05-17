Walk Leaders wanted for Shoreline Walks

Want to help keep our community moving?





The City of Shoreline is looking for more volunteers to help lead free community walks.





Shoreline Walks is a free volunteer-led community program that helps adults stay active, meet new people (or connect with old friends) and feel safer and more confident exploring our city by foot.





Walks explore trails, neighborhoods, parks and streets and often incorporate interesting conversational topics such as art, history and nature.



The Shoreline Walks program was started in 2013, but during the last couple years has exploded in popularity due to the Covid-19 pandemic and everyone’s need to get outdoors for safer recreation and social experiences.





The city is looking for more walk leaders willing to lead additional walks to help meet the growing demand of this great program.

Being a walk leader is a simple and rewarding way to give back to your community.




