««« Memorial Day Service «««

Purdy and Walters at Floral Hills

9:00am Saturday, May 28, volunteers will place flags on the graves of veterans.

11:00am the Service of Remembrance begins.

Monday, May 30, 2022, at 11:00am, veterans, their families, and the public will gather for a Service of Remembrance at our Veterans Memorial site located in the cemetery at 409 Filbert Rd. Lynnwood, WA 98036 Members of the Sno-King Chapter #423 Vietnam Veterans of America, and Purdy and Walters at Floral Hills present the program.This event is open to the public.For additional information, contact Brenda McCoy