Memorial Day Service - Purdy and Walters at Floral Hills
Saturday, May 28, 2022
|Floral Hills Veterans' Memorial photo courtesy Purdy and Walters
Monday, May 30, 2022, at 11:00am, veterans, their families, and the public will gather for a Service of Remembrance at our Veterans Memorial site located in the cemetery at 409 Filbert Rd. Lynnwood, WA 98036
- 9:00am Saturday, May 28, volunteers will place flags on the graves of veterans.
- 11:00am the Service of Remembrance begins.
This event is open to the public.
For additional information, contact Brenda McCoy
