Executive Constantine announces plan to rapidly accelerate protection of the last, best 65,000 acres of forests, trails, rivers, farmland, and greenspace
Sunday, May 22, 2022
|King county executive Dow Constantine
King County Executive Dow Constantine has announced a proposal for the November ballot that would rapidly accelerate the county’s capacity to protect open spaces, including forests, trails, river corridors, farmland, and urban greenspace.
The proposal – which would cost the owner of a median-value home less than $2 more per month – would fully restore the local Conservation Futures Program to its original rate in 2023.
It would accelerate the Land Conservation Initiative, a regional partnership of communities, cities, farmers, businesses, and environmental leaders to protect 65,000 acres of the highest conservation-value open space.
If approved by the Budget and Fiscal Management Committee, the County Council will vote this summer on whether to put the proposal on the November ballot.
"This is our generation’s moment to protect the last, best places - forests, trails, rivers, farmland, and greenspace - before they are lost forever,” said Executive Constantine.
“By accelerating land conservation throughout King County, we will confront climate change by protecting mature forests, improve habitat for native salmon, strengthen our local food economy, provide more recreational opportunities, and ensure more equitable access to the outdoors.”More information here
