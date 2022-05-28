Memorial Day Celebration at Evergreen Washelli

Decorated graves at Evergreen Washelli

Photo by Steven H. Robinson





Evergreen Washelli Will be hosting its

96th ANNUAL MEMORIAL DAY CELEBRATION





Monday, May 30th, 2022





The Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Evergreen Washelli



10:00 am– Flag placement at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Each of the white marble upright markers in the Veterans Section will receive a flag. Veterans and Scout groups, along with members of the community, will place the flags within about half an hour. We will have coffee, cocoa, and cookies for volunteers. The public and media are invited to attend, witness, and participate in this event.



11:00 am - Service of Remembrance. Please join our Veterans Memorial Cemetery Board and Evergreen Washelli staff for a brief memorial service, including participation from the Washington State Guard, members of the NW Junior Drum and Pipe Band, and Chaplain Linda Haptonstall of the King County Sheriff’s Office.



Evergreen Washelli is proud to hold the remains of several Medal of Honor Recipients. We invite you to visit their graves, read their stories and see an image of the medals received. Our Chimes Tower will also be open to the public.



If you have any questions, please contact Evergreen Washelli at 206-362-5200









Please join us in expressing our gratitude for those who dedicated themselves to safeguarding our liberty and for preserving our peace.At the beginning of the day, our grounds crew will line the main street of the cemetery with American Flags. Each has been donated by families of Veterans in remembrance of their loved one, who are honored with their name and rank in the margin of each flag.