Shoreline Farmers Market opens on June 6, 2022 with vendors, prepared lunch, and music



The The Shoreline Farmers Market opens Saturday, June 6, 2022 at its new location at 192nd and Aurora.





We hope you're just as excited as we are for our new location. After many wonderful years in Aurora Square (Shoreline Place), the Shoreline Farmers Market is excited to be moving north to the Park n Ride at 192nd St and Aurora Ave N.





With plenty of parking, you can drive, bike, walk, or hop on the bus: RapidRide E Line, 301, 303, 304, 342.





This season we're bringing back our popular Kids PoP Program. Starting opening day, the program will return to every other market date this season.









Excited for old and new vendors? Visit our website to check out our exciting Can't make it to the market? Watch fun and educational kids videos through our website.Excited for old and new vendors? Visit our website to check out our exciting list of vendors . From freshly harvested vegetables to local honey to handcrafted greeting cards, we have a huge variety of goods for everyone.





And of course we know that nothing completes a farmers market outing like a freshly prepared lunch to top it off. Each market will be hosting 4-6 prepared food vendors including a food truck.





We'll have savory tamales, Ethiopian dishes, good 'ol BBQ, plenty of baked goods, and more!













And what goes best with lunch? Live music! Each market will feature two local musicians for your listening entertainment. Find the schedule on our website and updates on Facebook

It's true - we're only 2 short weeks away from OPENING DAY ON JUNE 4!