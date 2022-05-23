Jobs: City of Shoreline Extra Help - Grounds Maintenance Seasonal Laborer

Monday, May 23, 2022

City of Shoreline
Extra Help - Grounds Maintenance Seasonal Laborer
SALARY: $23.71 - $28.79 Hourly
CLOSING DATE: Open until filled

GENERAL SUMMARY

Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.

One 40-hr per week seasonal positions in the Public Works Grounds Maintenance Division available.

This recruitment is open until filled.

This is a seasonal 40-hour per week position. The work schedule is typically Monday through Friday with an occasional evening or weekend assignment. Schedule details will be worked out with selected applicant. Seasonal Laborers may work up to six months (1040 hours) during the vegetation growing season performing landscape maintenance for parks, streets and surface water facilities beginning March through September. Work is completed in all weather conditions.

DEFINITION

This position performs a variety of semi-skilled maintenance and repair duties under the supervisory direction of the Grounds Maintenance Supervisor, Senior Grounds Maintenance Worker, or other full-time maintenance staff.

Job description and application



Posted by DKH at 9:26 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  