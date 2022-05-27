Jobs: WSDOT Survey and Right of Way Technician (TT3)





The individual in the role will be the subject matter expert for the Northwest Region (NWR) Survey and Right of Way (RW) Office and will support the mission of WSDOT by assisting in the preparation of survey records and documents. in creating GIS layers and developing databases to store the GIS information.









In this role, you will be responsible for responding to Public Disclosure Requests (PDR) requests for Survey and Right of Way information. The successful candidate will be the PDA Database expert who provides ongoing training and support in the use of the database. The successful candidate will be a central resource for PDA and will represent NWR with any questions within the database. This position is integral to the organization's mission of highway design, construction and right of way.

Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region$51,445 - $78,334 AnnuallyThe Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire an engineering technician to fill a Survey and Right of Way Technician vacancy located in Shoreline, WA.