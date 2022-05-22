Development on Linden: ModeraShoreline - report from community meeting
Sunday, May 22, 2022
|Architect's drawing for planned ModeraShoreline
By Shaun Kerins
Tuesday, May 10, 2022 was a second community meeting for Mill Creek Residential (MCR) North building.
The first attempt had technical issues so MCR scheduled another meeting at the request of the neighborhood.
The presenter was Matt Quigley, Development Associate for MCR, with Cara Lee, Sr. Planner for Shoreline’s Planning and Community Development.
Mr. Quigley reviewed the current plans for a 7-story, 399 apartment, and 450 parking stalls replacing the current Garden Park Apartments along Linden.
After the development and timeline presentation, the majority of the meeting was public comment about the proposed development at 17802 Linden Ave N.
Mr. Quigley presented::
- Proposed Timeline
- Permit to Shoreline, January 2023
- Construction Start, 1st Quarter 2023
- Completed, 3rd Quarter 2025
- Current design building specifications. Described building as three sections (South, Middle, North):
- South has a 6-floor Linden side going up to 7-floors - section is a straight rise on Linden.
- Middle– 7-floors on Linden - straight rise from street
Matt Quigley stated MCR will submit proposed development plans in June, along with required SEPA (State Environmental Policy Act). The SEPA checklist will be submitted at the same time as the building permits.
|Architect's drawing of Middle building
- North within R4 /R6 housing codes on Linden - stepped design to 7-stories - requires greater setbacks from Linden
This requires a notice of application to all property owners within 500 feet of the site, a property notice sign, and a notice in the Seattle Times. The building permit AND SEPA will be posted on the City’s Land Use Notices webpage and SEPA Register webpage. There will be a 14-day public comment period.
MCR supplied recordings of both meetings: April 6th (a partial) and May 10th (entirety).
https://www.moderashoreline.com/contact-2
The portal for leaving comments opened March 21st and remains open.
https://www.moderashoreline.com/contact
