Development on Linden: ModeraShoreline - report from community meeting

By Shaun Kerins

The first attempt had technical issues so MCR scheduled another meeting at the request of the neighborhood.



The presenter was Matt Quigley, Development Associate for MCR, with Cara Lee, Sr. Planner for Shoreline’s Planning and Community Development.





Mr. Quigley reviewed the current plans for a 7-story, 399 apartment, and 450 parking stalls replacing the current Garden Park Apartments along Linden.









Mr. Quigley presented::

Proposed Timeline

Permit to Shoreline, January 2023



Construction Start, 1st Quarter 2023



Completed, 3rd Quarter 2025 Current design building specifications. Described building as three sections (South, Middle, North):

South has a 6-floor Linden side going up to 7-floors - section is a straight rise on Linden. Architect's rendering of proposed South building

Middle– 7-floors on Linden - straight rise from street Architect's drawing of Middle building

North within R4 /R6 housing codes on Linden - stepped design to 7-stories - requires greater setbacks from Linden North building design

After the development and timeline presentation, the majority of the meeting was public comment about the proposed development at 17802 Linden Ave N Mr. Quigley presented::Matt Quigley stated MCR will submit proposed development plans in June, along with required SEPA (State Environmental Policy Act). The SEPA checklist will be submitted at the same time as the building permits.



