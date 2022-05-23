New Little Free Pantry dedicated at LFP Presbyterian in Lake Forest Park
Monday, May 23, 2022
|Pantry in the Park photo by David Walton
Sunday, May 22, 2022, Lake Forest Park Presbyterian Church dedicated a newly constructed food pantry. on the church grounds.
|The church deacons dedicated the pantry
Photo by David Walton
The church is located at 17440 Brookside Blvd NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155.
All are invited to bring food and/or toiletries to help stock the pantry. Place your donations in the “Pantry in the Park.”
For those in need, the pantry is free and meant to provide blessings from the church.
--David Walton
