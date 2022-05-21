'Fun'draiser Trivia Night June 2 to benefit the Shoreline Historical Museum

The Shoreline Historical Museum invites you to Spring into History at their 2nd annual "fun"draiser Trivia Night!





Reconnect with your community and support your number one resource for local history during the week-long fundraising event.





On the evening of June 4, 2022, enjoy hors d'oeuvres and drinks during a Silent Auction featuring trivia, prizes, and more!









Assemble your team to test your own knowledge about our local history and learn something new along the way.















