Memorial Day masses in English and Korean at Holyrood Cemetery in Shoreline
Monday, May 30, 2022
Holyrood Catholic Cemetery at 205 NE 205th St, Shoreline WA 98155 will hold in person masses in both English and Korean for Memorial Day 2022
MEMORIAL DAY MASS IN ENGLISH - HOLYROOD
In person on Monday, May 30, at 10:30am - 11:30am
현충일 미사 MEMORIAL DAY MASS IN KOREAN – HOLYROOD
May 30 @ 1:00pm - 2:00pm
현충일 미사
hyeonchung-il misa
For more information about these or other Masses visit: mycatholiccemetery.org/events/
