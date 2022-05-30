Memorial Day masses in English and Korean at Holyrood Cemetery in Shoreline

Monday, May 30, 2022


Holyrood Catholic Cemetery at 205 NE 205th St, Shoreline WA 98155 will hold in person masses in both English and Korean for Memorial Day 2022

MEMORIAL DAY MASS IN ENGLISH - HOLYROOD

In person on Monday, May 30, at 10:30am - 11:30am

현충일 미사 MEMORIAL DAY MASS IN KOREAN – HOLYROOD

May 30 @ 1:00pm - 2:00pm

현충일 미사
hyeonchung-il misa

For more information about these or other Masses visit: mycatholiccemetery.org/events/



