Tree takes out power pole and lines in Lake Forest Park - road closure and power outage

Tree and pole over roadway in 4900 block of NE 193rd in Lake Forest Park.

Photo courtesy Lake Forest Park Police Department





In the 4900 block of NE 193rd St there are trees, power poles and power lines down. The roadway will be shut down for at least several hours while Seattle City Light and Public Works crews clear the roadway. Please avoid the area and use alternate routes. Thank you for your understanding and patience.





Power outage as a result of the tree taking down the pole and lines.

The photo shows the damage to pole and lines. At midnight, power had not been restored to the area.





At 12:30am Wednesday, power had been restored to all but six households. No information was available about why the tree fell.













At 3:45pm on Tuesday May 24, 2022 Lake Forest Park Police Department sent out a notice of an Emergency Road Closure.