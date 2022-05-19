Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park announces winners in What Peace Means to Me contest

Kindergarten to Second Grade Category: India Free

Ninth to Twelfth Grade Category: Cadence Rotarius

(Spoken version was also submitted)

My minds a scatter plot,

lines crossing in un-uniform ways,

laced with different insults everyday.

The amount of times I’ve missed my shot

at doing something for me,

because I didn’t live up to the expectations of who I thought I should be.

If life’s a game why can’t I have fun

doing what I want to,

cause I’m too busy thinking about what I should do?

When will I learn what peace means?

It’s only come to me in my dreams.

Where the voices cease,

and the only words I hear won’t hurt me.

A time my heart stays in its chest,

and I have no fear cause I already know that I’m at my best.

A life of endless possibilities.

No holding back, having confidence in my abilities.

This is what peace means to me.

Stepping away from all our insecurities.

Trusting that we will succeed,

letting ourselves fully breathe.

Believing that no one goes against us,

and if they do we won’t make a fuss.

We’re stronger than we think we are.

Life is hard, yet we’ve made it this far.

What’s keeping us from calming down

is the same thing causing us to walk around

with these faulty perceptions

and inaccurate self reflections.

A world without these is what we need.

This is what peace means to me.

