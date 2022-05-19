Join LFP Mayor Johnson for Coffee with the Mayor on Saturday, May 21, 2022

Join Mayor Johnson for Coffee with the Mayor on Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 9:30 - 10:30am at Lake Forest Park City Hall, 17425 Ballinger Way NE, Upstairs in the Council Chambers





Bring your interests, comments, concerns, and praises to chat with Mayor Johnson over coffee.





Whether you are a business owner, community member, or just a curious neighbor, he would love to see you there.





All coffee hours are informal and open to the public.



Coffee and pastries will be served. Seating will be arranged to provide for social distancing.







