Join LFP Mayor Johnson for Coffee with the Mayor on Saturday, May 21, 2022

Thursday, May 19, 2022

Jeff Johnson, Mayor of Lake Forest Park
Join Mayor Johnson for Coffee with the Mayor on Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 9:30 - 10:30am at Lake Forest Park City Hall, 17425 Ballinger Way NE, Upstairs in the Council Chambers

Bring your interests, comments, concerns, and praises to chat with Mayor Johnson over coffee. 

Whether you are a business owner, community member, or just a curious neighbor, he would love to see you there. 

All coffee hours are informal and open to the public.

Coffee and pastries will be served. Seating will be arranged to provide for social distancing.



Posted by DKH at 1:09 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  