Flags at half-staff: 5/24/22 (Tragedy in Uvalde, Texas) and 5/30/22 (Memorial Day)
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Pursuant to the attached Presidential Proclamation, Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff immediately, in honor and remembrance of the victims who tragically lost their lives on May 24, 2022, at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Saturday, May 28, 2022, or first thing Tuesday morning, May 31.
Governor Inslee also hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff on Monday, May 30, 2022, in recognition of Memorial Day. This federal holiday is in remembrance of those who lost their lives while serving in the country’s armed forces.
Flags should remain at half-staff until noon on Monday, May 30, 2022, or first thing Tuesday morning, May 31.
Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.
Please email FlagRequests@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about these flag lowerings.
0 comments:
Post a Comment