AG: chicken producer will pay AG's office $725,000 in price-fixing conspiracy
Friday, May 20, 2022
Today’s announcement is the first resolution of Ferguson’s lawsuit against 19 chicken producers regarding a widespread illegal conspiracy to inflate and manipulate prices, rig contract bids and coordinate industry supply reductions to maximize profits.
The lawsuit also names an industry data reporting service accused of assisting in the conspiracy.
Ferguson asserts Mar-Jac Poultry, 18 other chicken producers and a data reporting service drove up the price of chicken, causing consumers to overpay by millions of dollars, which has impacted nearly every Washingtonian. Ferguson filed that lawsuit in King County Superior Court in October 2021.
“If you’ve eaten chicken in the last decade, this conspiracy touched your wallet,” Ferguson said. “This is an important step toward accountability. We aren’t done yet.”
