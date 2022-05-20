qWátəb “Clam Garden” on our shores

David Burge explaining history of clam garden

Have you taken a walk on a beach and pondered the history that lay at your feet?





Local History Field Trip #2 qWátəb : Duwamish Clam Garden, taught me to do just that.



On a beautiful low tide day over 40 people gathered at Carkeek Park to listen and learn from local historian and author David Buerge as he told us about qWátəb: Lushootseed for clam garden.





On the field trip he also shared other historic information.





David is author of Chief Seattle book Buerge is the author of the book, “Chief Seattle and the Town that Took His Name.” Buerge is the author of the book, “Chief Seattle and the Town that Took His Name.”



According to Buerge, clam gardens at Carkeek Park were tended by the Sheel shol AHBSH (šilšola’bš) the people of Salmon Bay in Ballard.



The gardens were sections of beach where the people removed large and small boulders to provide more space for clams to live, feed and propagate.





The gardens were developed at the mouths of streams that brought nutrients down to the beach, enriching the clam diet, explained Buerge.



With some clam gardens, in order to provide food and more nutrients, the people would make a line of smaller rocks placed on the seaward side to break up wave action and keep the nutrients in place.





Buerge and group at Carkeek Park At Carkeek Park, Buerge, pointed along the beach highlighting a line of big boulders that were cleared to make an open space for clam beds. At Carkeek Park, Buerge, pointed along the beach highlighting a line of big boulders that were cleared to make an open space for clam beds.





These clam gardens enabled people to domesticate mollusks.





In addition to domesticating mollusks, Buerge discussed the domestication of plants.



