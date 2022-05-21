Bicycle activities and outdoor movie in Kenmore Saturday evening
Saturday, May 21, 2022
Town Square 6728 NE 181st St, Kenmore, WA 98028
Free admission
Bring a low chair or blanket for seating in Town Square
Bring your bikes to participate in the bike decorating stations, bike rodeo and bike parade
TIMELINE
- 6:30pm: Event begins: bike decorating station, vendor booths- bike demos, bike rodeo, Target Zero booth, City booth
- 7:00pm- 7:10pm: Parade on 181st
- 7:10pm- 8:00pm: bike decorating station, vendor booths- bike demos, bike rodeo, Target Zero booth, City booth
- 8:10pm: Speeches begin in Town Square
- 8:30pm: Screening begins in Town Square
- ~10:00pm: Movie ends
- City Hall parking garage will be open for event parking and surrounding streets
- NE 181st St between 67th Ave NE and 68th Ave NE will be blocked off for the event
- There are 3 ADA parking spaces in the Town Square parking lot and 3 ADA parking spaces in the City Hall parking garage
- There will be extra bike racks at Town Square for this event
- Remember to bring your bike locks
0 comments:
Post a Comment