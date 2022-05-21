Bicycle activities and outdoor movie in Kenmore Saturday evening

Saturday, May 21, 2022


Movie at Town Square Kenmore Saturday, May 21 at 6:30pm
Town Square 6728 NE 181st St, Kenmore, WA 98028

Free admission

Bring a low chair or blanket for seating in Town Square
Bring your bikes to participate in the bike decorating stations, bike rodeo and bike parade

TIMELINE
  • 6:30pm: Event begins: bike decorating station, vendor booths- bike demos, bike rodeo, Target Zero booth, City booth
  • 7:00pm- 7:10pm: Parade on 181st
  • 7:10pm- 8:00pm: bike decorating station, vendor booths- bike demos, bike rodeo, Target Zero booth, City booth
  • 8:10pm: Speeches begin in Town Square
  • 8:30pm: Screening begins in Town Square
  • ~10:00pm: Movie ends
VENDORS
PARKING
  • City Hall parking garage will be open for event parking and surrounding streets
  • NE 181st St between 67th Ave NE and 68th Ave NE will be blocked off for the event
  • There are 3 ADA parking spaces in the Town Square parking lot and 3 ADA parking spaces in the City Hall parking garage
  • There will be extra bike racks at Town Square for this event 
  • Remember to bring your bike locks


