Jobs: Assistant Region Traffic Engineer – Area Operations (WMS03)

Monday, May 23, 2022

WSDOT
Assistant Region Traffic Engineer – Area Operations (WMS03)
Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region
$105,537 - $135,298 Annually

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire an experienced traffic engineer looking to advance their career into a leadership role and serve as our Assistant Region Traffic Engineer – Area Operations for WSDOT’s Northwest Region (NWR). 

The primary purpose of this position is to guide, manage, and direct professional traffic engineering and operations services within Snohomish, Skagit, Whatcom, and Island counties. The successful candidate hired into this position will have the authority and responsibility for approving traffic design features and the implementation of operational actions. 

As the Assistant Region Traffic Engineer, this position is relied upon to lead innovative actions and projects that are sustainable and cost-effective. The Assistant Region Traffic Engineer will play a vital role in WSDOT's successful delivery of WSDOT projects, maintaining public confidence, and ensuring a safe and efficient transportation system.

