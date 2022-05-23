Tickets on sale for Edmonds Summer Wine Walks

Monday, May 23, 2022


SIP. SHOP. SOCIALIZE. SUPPORT!
June 25th and August 6th - get your tickets now before they sell out!

Your favorite shops in downtown Edmonds will be featuring wine tastings from select Washington boutique wineries. Meet the local winemakers who will be pouring tastes of their hand-crafted wines. Sip local wines, shop small, socialize with good friends, and support the Arts in Edmonds all on a gorgeous summer evening.

A ticket gets you 10 tokens for one-ounce pours. Additional tasting tokens will be available for purchase at the event.

Purchase bottles of wines from the featured wineries directly at the Sip Stops, or at the Pop-up Wine Shop at Coldwell Banker Bain tax-free the evening of the event.

This event is a collaboration between Seattle Uncorked and Art Walk Edmonds. Proceeds benefit Art Walk Edmonds, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the Arts in Edmonds - including bringing new murals to Edmonds!

Click here for info and tickets to the Edmonds Summer Wine Walks!



