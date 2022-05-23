I-5, SR 104 lanes and ramps to close overnight for light rail work this week

Monday, May 23, 2022

I-5 SR 104 interchange to
236th SW
There will be several overnight lane ramp closures on SR 104 and I-5 next week as Sound Transit contractor crews continue work on the Lynnwood Light Rail extension

The ramps will close nightly from Monday, May 23 to morning of Friday, May 27. 

Please plan ahead for the following closures:
  • The two right lanes of northbound I-5 will close nightly at 10pm and reopen the following morning at 4:30am.
  • The westbound and eastbound on-ramps to northbound I-5 will close nightly from 9pm to 4:30am.
  • The northbound I-5 off-ramp to 236th Street will close nightly from 9pm to 4:30am.
  • The northbound and southbound I-5 HOV direct access ramps will close nightly from 10pm to 5am.


