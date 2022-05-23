I-5, SR 104 lanes and ramps to close overnight for light rail work this week
Monday, May 23, 2022
|I-5 SR 104 interchange to
236th SW
The ramps will close nightly from Monday, May 23 to morning of Friday, May 27.
Please plan ahead for the following closures:
- The two right lanes of northbound I-5 will close nightly at 10pm and reopen the following morning at 4:30am.
- The westbound and eastbound on-ramps to northbound I-5 will close nightly from 9pm to 4:30am.
- The northbound I-5 off-ramp to 236th Street will close nightly from 9pm to 4:30am.
- The northbound and southbound I-5 HOV direct access ramps will close nightly from 10pm to 5am.
