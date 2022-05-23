I-5, SR 104 lanes and ramps to close overnight for light rail work this week

I-5 SR 104 interchange to

236th SW There will be several overnight lane ramp closures on SR 104 and I-5 next week as Sound Transit contractor crews continue work on the There will be several overnight lane ramp closures on SR 104 and I-5 next week as Sound Transit contractor crews continue work on the Lynnwood Light Rail extension





The ramps will close nightly from Monday, May 23 to morning of Friday, May 27.





Please plan ahead for the following closures: