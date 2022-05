32nd District Democrats announce their endorsements

Wednesday, May 25th the 32nd District Democratic Organization held a membership meeting and voted to endorse these candidates for the Aug 2, 2022 primary election.





Early voting begins on Friday, Jul 15, 2022.

The 32nd District Democratic Organization is the legislative district organization for Democrats residing in the south portion of Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, portions of Seattle, Shoreline, and Woodway and portions of unincorporated Snohomish County.STATESecretary of State Steve Hobbs Supreme CourtJustice Position No. 1 Mary Yu

Justice Position No. 5 Barbara MadsenJustice Position No. 6 G. Helen WhitnerU.S. Senator Patty MurrayCongressional District 1 Susan DelBene

Congressional District 7 Pramila Jayapal State Rep Pos. 2 Lauren Davis

Senator Dr. Patricia WeberJudge Position No. 1 Elizabeth (Beth) A. FraserJudge Position No. 2 Jeffrey D. GoodwinJudge Position No. 1 Joe CampagnaJudge Position No. 2 Karama Hawkins Judge Position No. 1 Lisa A. PaglisottiJudge Position No. 2 Kuljinder K. DhillonJudge Position No. 3 Rebecca RobertsonJudge Position No. 4 Anita M. Crawford-WillisJudge Position No. 6 Faye ChessJudge Position No. 7 Damon Shadid