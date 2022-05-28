After 100 years a final goodbye to Borracchini’s Bakery

Saturday, May 28, 2022

Fire crews were in a defensive position preparing to pour water on the fire from outside the building. Photo courtesy Seattle Fire.

By Diane Hettrick

After closing in the pandemic last year, a fire has put a final end to Borracchini’s Bakery and Mediterranean Market in the Rainier Valley neighborhood of Seattle.

The family business was founded by Italian immigrants, Mario and Maria Borracchini, in 1922 and served generations of Puget Sound residents.

Located at 2307 Rainier Ave S, Seattle, WA 98144, its delicious and creative cakes drew customers from a wide geographic range.

If you provided a photo when you ordered your cake, they would  put a frosting bust of the guest of honor on top of the sheet cake. And their cakes tasted better than anyone's - well worth a drive.

The fire was discovered mid-afternoon. Seattle Fire spent four hours actively fighting the blaze and were still doing mop up into the night. One firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.



