Memorial Day Service at Acacia in Lake Forest Park

Monday, May 30, 2022

Acacia Veterans Memorial Garden 2012
Photo by Jerry Pickard

Annual Memorial Day Service 11:00am
Monday, May 30, 2022
ACACIA MEMORIAL PARK and FUNERAL HOME

After a two year hiatus because of COVID, we are excited to see the return of our Annual Memorial Day Service.

Please join us this Memorial Day Monday at 11:00am on the grounds of Acacia Memorial Park

It is good that we gather as community to remember, honor, and celebrate those who gave their all in service to our country along with those whom we love who are no longer with us in this physical realm. 

For more information call 206-362-5525



Posted by DKH at 2:03 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  