Memorial Day Service at Acacia in Lake Forest Park
Monday, May 30, 2022
Annual Memorial Day Service 11:00am
ACACIA MEMORIAL PARK and FUNERAL HOME
After a two year hiatus because of COVID, we are excited to see the return of our Annual Memorial Day Service.
Please join us this Memorial Day Monday at 11:00am on the grounds of Acacia Memorial Park.
It is good that we gather as community to remember, honor, and celebrate those who gave their all in service to our country along with those whom we love who are no longer with us in this physical realm.
For more information call 206-362-5525
