Squirrel caught in switch at 5 Corners in Edmonds takes out power to thousands of Sno County residents

Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Snohomish county PUD power outage
According to My Edmonds News

Thousands of Snohomish County PUD customers in Edmonds lost power for a few hours Monday morning, May 30, 2022 after a squirrel became caught in a switch at the Five Corners substation, according to PUD spokesperson Aaron Swaney.

The squirrel did not survive the mishap.

The outage occurred just before 9am and power was restored to customers by about 12:30pm.

This included a few homes in Woodway.



