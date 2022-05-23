Progress on restrooms for Einstein and Hillwood Park

It has been a long time with no restrooms available for Hillwood Park, but now construction appears close to completion.

During Shoreline School District’s construction of the new Einstein Middle School, the City and School District agreed to a temporary construction easement that allowed for materials storage and construction staging in Hillwood Park. In consideration for the School District’s use of the park, the district agreed to rebuild the park’s restroom facility.





Construction of the new restrooms began on February 22 2022 with demolition of the old structure. The new restroom structure is modular and arrived fully assembled for installation and utility hook up.





Construction was expected to be fully completed by the end of April, but was delayed slightly.